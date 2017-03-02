No effulent treatment plant in Pimpri-Chinchwad: SC directive puts over 1,400 industrial units in the dock in Maharashtra

Pavana river has been affected by industrial pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad Pavana river has been affected by industrial pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad

THE Supreme Court’s order, directing action against industrial units without effluent treatment plants, has given the 1,457 industrial units in Pimpri-Chinchwad just three months to get their act together. If these industries are not able to set up effluent treatment plants by that time, they will end up losing their electricity connections, as per the directive of the apex court.

The Supreme Court had given these directions last month, while hearing a PIL filed by an environment NGO. The court had asked state pollution control boards to work in tandem with electricity distribution companies (discoms) to implement its orders.

In case the state pollution control boards give a negative report, the discoms will severe the electricity connection of the defaulting units. Pune district has three operational common effluent treatment plants (CEPTs), catering to the industrial units of Kurkhumb, Talegaon and Ranjangaon. The combined effluent generated by industrial units in these areas are treated in the CEPTs. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) keeps a close watch on the functioning of these CEPTs, with regular monitoring of the inlet and outlet water quality.

However, the lack of a CEPT in Pimpri-Chinchwad has made the deadline tougher for local industries, which generate 148.68 million litres per day (MLD) sewage in the region. Based on their functioning, the MPCB has classified 183 units as red (highly-polluting), 291 units as orange (medium-polluting) and 983 units as green (non-polluting) units.

The units classified as red and orange are going to face action if they are not able to adhere to the apex court’s timeline.

Industrial pollution has always been a major issue in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with reports about the death of large shoals of fish in Pavana river surfacing regularly from the region. Last year, the MPCB had issued 57 notices to polluting units and legal action had also been initiated against some of them.

Until now, the lack of a CEPT in Pimpri-Chinchwad has hampered the process of finding an effective solution.

Sandeep Belasare, president of the Pimpri -Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, blamed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the absence of a CEPT in the area. Belasare said back in 2013, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) was formed to study the problem and it had finalised the plans for a CETP at Gawali Matha near Bhosari. “The SPV had representatives of the PCMC, MPCB and the MIDC. The area was reserved but the civic body failed to do anything in the last four years,” he said.

Industries in the region are now facing an uncertain future due to the failure of the civic bodies, said Belasare. “Three months is too short a time for any CETP to be constructed. The PCMC is completely to be blamed for this,” he said. Anant Sardeshmukh, director-general of the Maharatta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said in a bid to find a solution, the industrial body had mediated between the PCMC and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). “The area in question has logistical problems, as it does not have a centralised drainage system for the collection of effluents. A suggestion was made, about collecting the effluent in tankers, but it was not practically feasible,” he said.

Sardeshmukh said the civic body was the right agency to work out a revenue system for a CEPT, as it would have the necessary mechanism to do so. The PCMC has forwarded the final detailed project report (DPR) to the state government, said sources.