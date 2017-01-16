No alliance, no power in PCMC, says Shiv Sena; BJP hits back, ‘don’t care, we can go alone’

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

EVEN as the BJP was hopeful of dethroning the Ajit Pawar-led NCP from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Shiv Sena Sunday warned the party that its dream of ruling Pimpri-Chinchwad would remain unfulfilled if the two saffron parties fail to strike a balance. “BJP might be dreaming of capturing power in PCMC, but it can happen only with the BJP and Shiv Sena joining hands,” said Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne, one of the members playing key role in selecting candidates for the Sena in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Barne said his conclusion is based on the survey done by the Shiv Sena. “Actually, both BJP and Shiv Sena have done separate surveys. And the surveys have concluded that the two parties can come to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad only if there was an alliance between the two parties,” Barne said. However, his party colleague, Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, apparently does not subscribe to the view. “Actually, Barne knows about the survey. I have not made any such comment. If such a survey has revealed so, then Barne has the details of it,” he said.

Even the BJP differed with the views of Barne. “Even if Shiv Sena is with us or not, we will win PCMC. It is wrong to say that the survey has stressed the need for an alliance. BJP will capture power without anybody (Sena) joining hands with it,” said Laxman Jagtap, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president. Jagtap said it was difficult to understand the Shiv Sena. “While we are keen on an alliance with them, they were speaking in different voices. We don’t understand whether they are our partner in the state or are in the opposition,” he said.

Barne said they have given an ultimatum to the BJP to finalise the seat-sharing by January 20. “If that does not happen, we will be free to take our decision,” he said. Jagtap said Sena could not set any terms for the BJP. “If they are talking of not climbing down on seat-sharing or coming to an agreement, we will go ahead and contest on our own,” he said. However, Adhalrao said the Shiv Sena was ready to accept one or two seats less if it was in the interest of the alliance. “The alliance has a good chance of coming to power as people are fed up with the NCP. Both the parties should take suitable decision at the local level,” he said.