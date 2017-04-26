Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Maharashtra BJP’s state executive meet

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will this evening inaugurate a two-day long state executive meeting of the Maharashtra unit of BJP in Pimpri Chinchwad area near here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party’s state unit chief Raosaheb Danve, ministers, MLAs, MPs and officer bearers from across the state will attend the meet, party sources said.

They said Gadkari will inaugurate the meeting at the Ramkrishna More auditorium at 4 PM.

According to sources, the meeting will deliberate on issues like farm loan waiver, BJP’s performance in the recently concluded civic and local body elections.

