Nine agriculture courses get professional degree status, to start next session

Starting next academic year, nine courses, including agriculture and horticulture, will be recognised as professional courses. Admissions to these courses will be done on the basis of a Common Entrance Test. The state government announced the decision after receiving mandatory clearance from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Agriculture. Of the 12 courses the state government had proposed for recognition as professional courses, nine were granted the status. Courses offered at undergraduate level include agriculture, horticulture, agriculture engineering, sericulture, forestry, food technology, biotechnology, home or community science, food nutrition and diabetes.

Experts said the move has come after several years of demands, mainly from the All India Agriculture Universities Alumni Association. “The decision is expected not only streamline the allied courses but also give the present-day agriculture a desired boost,” they added. Former professor at Pune’s Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyalay said, “It is a welcome move. Now, the department of agriculture will get a technical status. It will benefit the whole sector.”

The move, agro-experts said, will also increase the involvement of students, allowing them a say on issues related to the quality of seeds, water conservation, soil quality. “With the courses gaining a professional status, it can now include specialised requirements for allied topics of agriculture. Indian agriculture is increasingly in need of micro-level attention,” he added. Jalyukta Shivar, one of the flagship programmes of Maharashtra government in water conservation sector, was best implemented under the supervision of hydrologists and agriculture engineers, who were entrusted with calculating water seepage and runoffs in areas facing a crisis throughout the year.

In addition, the change in nomenclature of the course can also supplement secondary level courses of agriculture.

A senior officer from the Agriculture Meteorology of India Meteorological Department said, “This will help in improvement of the secondary stage of agriculture, including quality testing, planning of farming and exports. Climate resilient steps in agriculture can also be introduced and focused upon.” In 2016, the 5th Dean’s Committee of agriculture had revised the syllabus. At least 70 per cent of the syllabus across all colleges of agriculture is similar. Individual universities from different regions of the state have, however, included topics as per the requirement of respective regions.

