Nights set to get colder by the weekend, says Met dept

Representational Image Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cold wave conditions which are likely to prevail in parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha and the adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh in central India during this week, with the minimum temperatures likely to fall below 10 degree Celsius.

While night temperatures at most places in the states remained in the normal range, night temperatures are expected to hover around 10 to 11 degrees over Pune and neighbouring areas by the end of this week, said Met officials from IMD, Pune.

Parbhani and Nagpur remained the coldest cities where temperatures recorded were 10.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Other cities in the state which experienced cold day included Nashik (11.2 degrees), Ahmednagar (11.4 degrees), Aurangabad (12.4 degrees), Pune (12.5 degrees) , Akola and Jalgaon (12.6 degrees), Solapur (13.3 degrees) and Satara (14.4 degrees Celsius).

“The western disturbances passing over north India have so far not caused any significant rains or affected the temperatures to a great extent in the last fortnight or so. We are also observing very shallow foggy conditions prevailing over this region,” said a senior official from IMD, Pune.

In addition, a low pressure system is likely to form and progress over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring rains over the southern peninsula, where currently the Northeast monsoon is progressing.

