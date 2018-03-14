Nigdi: Jealous over his friendship with girl, 18-year-old kills teen, held

Vedant Bhosale. Vedant Bhosale.

An 18-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy studying in Class 10. The deceased, identified as Vedant Jaiwant Bhosale, was a resident of Purnanagar in Chinchwad. The suspect, Rohan Pradeep Mahalagikar, had known Vedant for a few years, said police. As per primary information given by police, on Monday, Vedant was studying for the ongoing Board exams with a classmate at his residence. A little past midnight, Vedant went to drop the girl home on his two-wheeler. When he didn’t return for a long time, his family members started searching for him and making calls to his friends.

Around the same time, police received information about a boy lying in pool of blood on the stairs, at the entrance of a commercial complex in Purnanagar in Chinchwad. A police team, as well as Bhosale’s family members, reached the spot. He was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri, where the doctors declared him dead. Vedant’s body had serious injuries on the neck, arm and waist. A case of murder was registered following a complaint by Vedant’s mother Janhvi Bhosale.

A team from Nigdi police station started working on various leads and made inquiries with the victim’s friends, classmates and family members. Soon, police zeroed in on Rohan, who was acquainted with both Vedant and his classmate. “Around three years ago, the suspect, the victim and the girl used to live in the same area. We believe that around the same time, the suspect started having feelings for her. For a couple of years, he left Pune to pursue higher education. Recently, he came back to join an engineering course here. He had been nursing a grudge against the victim over his friendship with the girl,” said a police officer.

Senior Inspector Vijaykumar Palsule, in-charge of Nigdi police station, said, “The probe suggests that when Vedant was on his way back from the girl’s house, Rohan was waiting for him. Rohan asked Vedant to drop him home and on the way, brutally murdered him with a sharp knife. This shows that the murder was committed as the suspect had feelings for the girl… he has been arrested.” Vedant’s father owns a tourist service business, while Rohan’s father practices law, said police. Rohan will be produced before a magistrate’s court in Pimpri on Wednesday.

