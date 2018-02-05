Nightmare on NIBM annexe road in Pune: A ‘kutcha road’ and civic ‘apathy’

Pune Municipal Corporation building Pune Municipal Corporation building

RESIDENTS OF three housing societies on NIBM annexe road said, while facilities such as swimming pools, basketball courts, gymnasiums and mini playgrounds are available on their premises, the most basic one — a concrete approach road to reach home — is not.

For over five years, residents said they have been “suffering due to the neglect of the civic authorities”. They claimed that while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued completion certificates to developers of the projects, and even collects taxes from residents, it has “forgotten” to construct the approach road.

In the absence of a concrete road, residents have to make use of a 150-metre kutcha road. As a result, residents said many of them have developed chronic back pain, while a few have met with accidents.

Fed up of the “apathy” of civic officials, residents have turned towards the twin tools of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and social media. A petition in this regard has also been submitted at the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Urban Development Ministry.

Daljeet Goraya, secretary of Ganga Kingston housing society who had filed an RTI application in this regard in September 2017, said civic officials refused to share the information. He said, “In response to the first RTI, they just gave us a single-line reply, stating that they have called for the tender of the road development works. However, details such as when the tender was floated, whether it received quotes, if it was finalised, the date of commencement of the work were not shared. It is just an eyewash. So, now we have filed a second appeal.”

Goraya, 61, said he had met with an accident a few months ago on the same stretch and severely sprained his hand.

Another resident, Rutuja Pawar, said the biggest threat was to two-wheeler riders. “There is no concrete road and the strip of land is owned by a local who doesn’t allow any construction on the road. The approach road is full of potholes and patches… Women have fallen down with children on bikes. During monsoon, I don’t drive my bike at all. Autorickshaw drivers, too, want extra money to cross the 100-metre stretch,” Pawar said.

Mahesh Javir, chairman of Raheja Vistas Phase 3, another housing society on the same stretch, said, for the last five years, the developer and civic body are delaying the construction of the road. His 18-year-old daughter, too, met with an accident recently. “She broke her leg after her bike lost balance on the potholes,” he said.

“We waited for five years, but it was of no use. So we have started sending pictures and appeal over Twitter now, because we thought social media was powerful. Still nothing happened so we will be filing official complaint now,” he said.

Another resident,Shridhaa Raheja,an interior decorator said many of the residents are willing to sell flats for cheap rates and move out to other buildings, because of the terrible condition of roads which has become a daily hassle.

Recently, a few members of Ganga Kingston Housing Society had written to the Chief Minister’s office. Deepak Shah, a resident, said the CM’s office, in its response, stated that the file was being sent to the Urban Development department.

“We had even filed a RTI, asking a few pertinent questions such as whether the road was sanctioned by PMC. If yes, what is the status. Has the land been acquired for it? whether tenders were floated and awarded? But, the civic officials are wilfully suppressing legal information by not replying to our RTI. If they have nothing to hide, why have they not provided information for months? Who is responsible for our daily nightmare? Why did the civic authorities issue a completion certificate without ascertaining if there was an approach road to the society?” he said.

Rajendra Raut, head of PMC road department, could not be reached for a comment.

