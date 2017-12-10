NH7 weekender: On Day 2, mix of veteran & new artistes keeps crowd enthralled

Indian Ocean performing on Day 2 of NH7 weekender. (Aman Misra) Indian Ocean performing on Day 2 of NH7 weekender. (Aman Misra)

By Alifiya Khan & Aman Misra

On one stage, as Kashmir-based Ali Saifuddin was expressing his gratitude to the enthusiastic audience, who cheered the two-man act throughout their performance, the lights came on at a parallel stage, where veteran rock band Indian Ocean was just warming up.

As Saifuddin ended his vote of thanks to the crowd, he made a confession. Had it not been for inspiration from Indian Ocean’s Bandeh, the Kashmiri artiste wouldn’t have picked up the guitar in the first place.

And such was the scene on Day 2 of the Bacardi NH7 weekender festival at Mahalaxmi lawns, where Grammy award winning artistes jammed on one stage, with local outfits wowing the crowd on another.

It was a warm Saturday afternoon when city band, Easy Wanderlings, started the proceedings. Riding high on local support, as friends and family thronged in to see the eight-member ensemble perform, the band presented a mix of acoustic and electric sounds in their performance, which also included a saxophone. After a few hiccups, they seemed to come alive with original songs like Dream to keep us going and Broken again, as the entire unit worked as one to keep the music together.

Also joining the home-act department a while later was New York-based Bhrigu Sahni, who broke into fluent Marathi, much to the delight of the audience. His rendition of Bob Marley’s Natural Mystic saw a spell-binding solo by Sunny Singh on the trumpet.

In the newest addition to the festival this year, the stand-up comedy segment, a number of people flocked to comedian Kanan Gill’s show. Gill’s monologues on selfies and overpopulation had the crowd in splits.

At the halfway mark, one could really feel the essence of the music festival, with its vibrant mix of musical genres across four corners of the festival grounds.

In one corner was the Kashmir-based Ali Saifudin. The two-man outfit played its version of a 500-year old folk song, followed by a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan number Dum mast kalandar. All they had was a guitar and two improvised tabla-like instruments. The music was soulful and had the crowd swaying along to the great Khan’s cover.

But if any band had the crowd screaming for more and singing alone with each line at the same time, it was Indian Ocean. The veteran band was raring to go, belting out Soch Mat to a packed house. Dressed in ethnic outfits, the old school rock band stayed true to the cliche ‘old is gold’, with the act reaching a crescendo as the band belted out Bandeh, their signature track from their 2005 album and movie of the same name Black Friday, with crowds singing along with frontman Rahul Ram.

The final act of the day was the incomparable Steve Vai. The three-time Grammy award winner had played earlier in the year at Meghalaya’s version of the NH7, and was much discussed by Puneites in the run-up to yesterday’s performance. Ever the showman, Vai arrived with his hoodie and electric guitar draped in blue lights. His three-piece band stole the show, with audience of all ages filling up the grounds in no time. It was an act that would linger long in popular memory, setting a benchmark for the remainder of the festival.

