NGO calls on volunteers to save Re 1 per day to help underprivileged attend college

Prasad Narayan, founder of the NGO, with recipients. (File) Prasad Narayan, founder of the NGO, with recipients. (File)

The Power of One (TPO), a non-profit educational trust, has started an initiative to fund higher education for underprivileged students. The trust requests people to keep aside 1 rupee every day so that at the end of a year, Rs 365 are collected and donated to a child who is unable to pursue a college degree due to financial constraints.

Pune-based Prasad Narayan, president and managing trustee of TPO, said, “TPO was started in October 2016 by requesting people to keep aside one rupee a day, so that at the end of the year we have 365 rupees each to donate to the underprivileged children who have done well in 12th standard and need financial assistance for further studies. On the beginning, only family members, friends and well-wishers supported the initiative but gradually the network grew.”

In all, 10 students will be financially-supported this academic year. Among the students who will be supported include three students from night colleges — Amar Shinde (scored 80 per cent); Vitthal Deshmukh (scored 79 per cent) and Santosh Padnekar (scored 78 per cent). The trio toiled hard, working during the day and going to college at night. The trust has paid their fee for the first year and will also be sponsoring their education for the remaining two years. Currently, TPO funds undergraduate courses like Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science and other courses requiring relatively lesser fee than professional courses like engineering.

“TPO aims at educating more people and helping them gain a degree so that they don’t drop out of school after twelfth standard,” said Narayan, who used to work in the IT sector for 20 years and is now associated as a visiting faculty with educational institutes like Tata Institute of Social Science.

