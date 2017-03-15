‘Next Generation’ EVMs: C-DAC working towards developing ‘any time, anywhere’ voting machines

After developing multiple softwares to improve the national electoral roll, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), headquartered in Pune, plans to undertake other projects with the Election Commission.

The C-DAC has sent a project proposal to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) pertaining to the development of next-generation Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that would enable a voter to vote from anywhere and any time, on the day of polling.

“We are currently researching this concept… after finding out that voters often miss out on voting due to their inability to reach the polling booth,” said the outgoing Director General of C-DAC, Rajat Moona. The idea is to ensure that Election Commission officials at every polling booth would have information about all the booths, the entire electoral area, and all constituencies etc in the city with them. “It will be up to the EC to consider this idea… and implement it,” said Moona.

Under the Rs 4,500-crore National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), the C-DAC will also take another step forward; it will develop a 500-teraflop capacity supercomputer fitted with liquid cooling mechanism. “For the first time, a supercomputer of this league will be fitted with a cooling mechanism that uses far less energy to operate,” said the director general.

The CDAC, which is partnering with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for NSM, is mandated to develop super computers for academic institutions. It has developed three super computers with the capacity of one petaflop and two supercomputers of 500 teraflops each.

So far, six academic institutions have been identified, including the Indian Institute of Science, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

“ It is heartening to see that the response to the supercomputers is growing, accordingly we are developing supercomputers of varying capacities that suit the requirements of the institutions,” said C-DAC Executive Director Hemant Darbari.

