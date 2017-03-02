Newly-elected representatives defying Bombay HC order on flexes: Activist

The High Court, on January 31, had ordered removal of all illegal flex boards from the city. Express The High Court, on January 31, had ordered removal of all illegal flex boards from the city. Express

Even before the official change of guard takes place at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani has alleged that the newly-elected representatives and party workers of BJP had violated the Bombay High Court order on keeping a check on illegal flexes.

Watch What Else is Making News

In a press statement, Sukhrani said the High Court, on January 31, had given an order on a bunch of petitions seeking ban on illegal flexes, mainly by political parties or their affiliated organisations, saying that it defaces the city.

Sukhrani’s was one of the petitions, which had taken up the issue against PMC in the High Court. But, she said, it seems PMC authorities were helping those putting up illegal political flexes across the city.

“I had sent these photos to PMC and the city police via WhatsApp, yet nothing was done to remove them, nor a police complaint was filed against those violating the court order,” she said.

During the Model Code of Conduct, Sukhrani said, we did not find any illegal flexes. “However, they have started coming up right after the election results were announced,” she added.

I thought PMC’s Sky Sign Department would take a sou moto action, without waiting for residents to point out these violations every time, she said. The civic administration is failing in its duties and responsibilities, she added.