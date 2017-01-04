New Year cheer: Twice-a-day water supply back in Pune

The meeting is important as the water distribution for whole of the year is decided by the Canal Committee for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad as well rest of the district. (File photo) The meeting is important as the water distribution for whole of the year is decided by the Canal Committee for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad as well rest of the district. (File photo)

Guardian Minister Girish Bapat on Tuesday announced that city will get water supply twice a day, bringing relief to Puneites. The decision was made public after a Canal Committee meeting was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was slated to take place in September 2016, couldn’t be held due to prevailing code of conduct for MLC election which went on till last quarter of 2016. The meeting is important as the water distribution for whole of the year is decided by the Canal Committee for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad as well rest of the district.

“The canal committee held its meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai as the meeting was due for three months and since PMC elections are round the corner, the meeting couldn’t have been conducted due to the code of conduct,” said a senior official with the Irrigation Department.

Presently, the city gets water supply once a day. The situation has been such since August 8, 2016 that a water cut had been announced due to shortage of water in dams and for better management of water for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and water that is spent for irrigation. PMC receives 1,250 million litres per day (MLD) water from irrigation department for supplying to the city. “We have so far lifted 10.54 TMC from the dams that supply water to the city. To supply water twice a day, we needed additional 2.5 TMC, a proposal which has been cleared by the committee,” a PMC official said.