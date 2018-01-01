New Year cheer: Pune Metro will run up to Nigdi

A model of the proposed Metro station. Express A model of the proposed Metro station. Express

2018 ushers in cheer for commuters in Pimpri-Chinchwad and those from Pune and Khadki area who work and study in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. First, Pune Metro officials told Pune Newsline last week that in the next one year, there is greater possibility of Pimpri-Dapodi Metro route getting on track. And now, it has emerged that Metro officials are ready to extend the Metro rail service up to Nigdi, a demand which has seen demonstrations and protests which are only getting shriller by the day.

“We are ready to extend the Metro up to Nigdi if we get the required funds,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of MAHA Metro, which is implementing the Metro Project. The MAHA Metro officials have been scouring the corporate finance to construct two Metro stations between Pimpri and Nigdi, but have failed to get any response from top firms lining the Pune-Mumbai highway stretch. The firms have clearly shied away from participating in the project or extending their best possible help. The MAHA Metro officials said they at least need Rs 120 crore for building the two Metro stations.

However, PCMC standing committee chairperson Seema Savale told Pune Newsline on Sunday that the civic body would immediately sanction Rs 200 crore as initial assistance. “We have no problem in immediately handing over the amount to Metro officials. They should waste no time in starting the DPR work so that it can be sent to the state government for its approval,” she said. In fact, Savale said a month ago, she had sent a letter to Metro officials, urging them to start DPR work and PCMC’s readiness to extend help for the purpose. When contacted again over PCMC’s Rs 200 crore offer, Dixit welcomed the gesture and said, “Pimpri to Nigdi distance is around 5 km. The per km expenditure is Rs 200 crore. Even if we assume that the expenditure will be around Rs 700-800 crore, we will need more than Rs 500 crore besides Rs 200 crore from the PCMC. The funds will have to come either from the state or the central government.”

Reacting to this, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Laxman Jagtap, who is considered to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, “I will talk to the chief minister and urge him to make the required provision in the coming state budget.” Both Jagtap and Savale said that Metro rail service would be more suitable and appropriate if it starts from Nigdi.

“A major chunk of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s population along the highway stretch stays in Chinchwad, Akurdi and Nigdi. If these areas are neglected, it will serve no purpose,” said Savale and Jagtap. Dixit said MAHA Metro appreciates the readiness shown by the PCMC and it was also keen to extend the project till Nigdi which will be in the larger interest of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “When we get an assurance of funds, we will immediately start the DPR work,” he said.

PCMC officials lamented there was a vast communication gap between civic officials and Metro officials. “The two are not on talking terms. If they communicate regularly, Metro project will be over at least in Pimpri-Chinchwad in quick time,” said an official. MAHA Metro officials, however, said they were keen to hold meetings and keep regularly in touch with PCMC officials.

“I am meeting PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar in Nagpur in the coming week. I will have no problem in holding meetings with MLA Laxman Jagtap and committee chief Seema Savale,” he said. Savale said that PCMC will convene a meeting next week and added that MAHA Metro officials were supposed to announce the extension of Metro up to Nigdi a month back. MAHA Metro officials said they will do so after the next week’s meeting.

