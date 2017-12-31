New Year 2018: Parties are passe; Pune residents opt for hot-air balloons, gaming nights and more

With the new year around the corner, Pune Traffic Police have taken steps to keep a check on cases of drink driving. (Express photo by Sandip Daundkar) With the new year around the corner, Pune Traffic Police have taken steps to keep a check on cases of drink driving. (Express photo by Sandip Daundkar)

By Rhea Sovani

Blaring music and crowded venues may be synonymous with New Year’s Eve for many revellers, but for some Pune residents, defeaning loudspeakers have taken a backseat, as they choose new and quirky ways to ring in 2018.

They prefer indulging in activities and adventures far away from the cacophony of the city, even if they have to go the extra mile, or many, for that experience.

From nature-centric activities like lakeside camps to adventure thrills in the form of hot-air balloon rides, river-rafting and trekking, myriad options are being explored by Pune residents.

Aditi Pimplegaonkar, a young techie who will welcome the new year at a camp near Pavana lake, said, “We have a group of eight close friends and we decided to go camping at Pavana Lake, to enjoy a peaceful New Year getaway. This is the second year we will be doing this… last year, we had a very pleasant experience there.”

Beach camps seem to be another popular option for youngsters to celebrate the new year. “You get a beautiful view, a gorgeous sunrise, tent stays and acoustic music. The experience is also pocket-friendly compared to the exorbitant amount of money that is spent on parties,” said Mayur Katkar, who plans to go on a scuba-diving trip to Goa with his friends this year.

Meanwhile, a few out-of-the-box pursuits are also making waves among adventure enthusiasts from the city. One of these enthusiasts, Pravin Kavitake, has chosen to travel to Kolad to enjoy river-rafting and paragliding, and 22-year-old adventure junkie, Nisha Upadhye, is going for an early morning hot-air balloon ride.

“This is exactly how I want to lay the first stone of the new year. An added bonus will be interacting with new people who share the same affinity for adventure,” said Nisha.

Live escape gaming, a relatively new concept in the city, has also found some favour among gaming enthusiasts and families. Shabbir Sabuwala, owner of ResQRoom, Camp, said, “We have received a great response and are entirely booked this New Year’s Eve…. we have extended our operational hours up till 10.30 pm.”

The gaming experience involves two people being ‘locked’ in a room and trying to get out of it within 60 minutes after solving several clues. “I am a regular… and this time, I will take my cousins along, so that they get a taste of something different on New Year’s Eve,” said Anupam Thombre.

