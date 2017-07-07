New rules for civic body: Govt panel asks PMC for suggestions on making civic body more efficient

The PMC has also been asked to submit proposals on how it can become financially self-reliant. The PMC has also been asked to submit proposals on how it can become financially self-reliant.

IN AN effort to fulfill its assurance given during the elections of providing good governance, a three-member committee formed by the BJP-led state government has urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit suggestions in making rules that would bring in transparency, increase efficiency and accountability in the services provided by the civic body.

“The civic departments should in brief make their suggestions to bring in transparency, increase efficiency and accountability in the work done by the respective departments. The civic administration department would forward the suggestions or recommendations of all the civic departments to the state government,” said Prerna Deshbhratar in a letter to civic departments. The three-member committee of former municipal commissioner of BMC Sharad Kale, former municipal commissioner of PMC Ramanath Jha and former additional chief secretary Gautam Chatterjee set up for the purpose has sought suggestions on six points.

For bringing in transparency, accountability and efficiency in civic works, the committee has urged the civic body to suggest amendments or inclusions to be made in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. It also asked for recommending changes in the functioning of various civic panels, suggestions for making tender process more competitive and transparent along with ensuring quality implementation of the civic projects. The suggestions are also sought for fixing the accountability of civic administration and elected representatives in civic work while measures to be initiated to increase the efficiency of civic staff.

The committee has also sought the opinion of the PMC on taking steps for making the civic body financially capable and self-reliant to manage its own expenses. The BJP, while seeking votes during the 2017 civic elections of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, had assured of bringing transparency, accountability and efficiency in civic bodies.

