Need to improve SPPU’s public perception, says outgoing V-C

On his last day in office, as the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Wasudeo Gade urged the new office bearers to work towards improving the varsity’s public perception. Gade was speaking at a ceremony organised by the SPPU faculty and staff, on the occasion of his superannuation on Monday.

“SPPU has the potential of becoming one of the top universities in the country. This can be achieved with better public perception about the university and an improved student-redressal system,” he said. SPPU had taken a beating in public-perception category during the recently-announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that had pushed its rankings to 10, nationally.

“Students and their problems must never be sidelined by a university. Students are an integral part of any learning institution,” he added. The day also marked the beginning of the reign of acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, the current Vice-Chancellor of Shivaji University in Kolhapur.

Varsity reinstates education dept officials sacked over ‘irregularities’

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor Wasedeo Gade reinstated the three officials sacked from the examination department.

Ashok Ranade, Chetan Parbhane and Ramesh Shelar were sacked from their posts for allegedly being involved in some irregularities done with question papers in 2014. However, as the charges against them remained ‘unproven’, the court had given SPPU discreet powers to choose whether to reinstate these officials or not. In a meeting held on February 5, it was decided by the management council that these staffers be reinstated on certain conditions and observations.

