‘Need comprehensive reforms in marriage, divorce laws’

The symposium was jointly organised by the Shankarrao Chavan Law College, Pune, and the Hamid Dalwai Study Circle of Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal. (Express Photo) The symposium was jointly organised by the Shankarrao Chavan Law College, Pune, and the Hamid Dalwai Study Circle of Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal. (Express Photo)

A COMPREHENSIVE law to address the issues in Muslim marriage and divorce is need of the hour, instead of the present draft formulated by the Centre, which only focuses on ‘triple talaq’. This was the consensus among speakers at an event organised to discuss the upcoming legislation.

A symposium on ‘Muslim Personal Law and Proposed Reforms’ was jointly organised by the Shankarrao Chavan Law College, Pune, and the Hamid Dalwai Study Circle of Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, at Saint Gyaneshwar Auditorium of the Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Commerce (MMCC) on Friday. Vaijyanti Joshi, principal, ILS Law College, along with Shamsuddin Tamboli and Mehboob Qadri, alias Sayyadbhai of MSM, and Kranti Deshmukh, principal of Shankarrao Chavan Law College, were present at the event.

Revati Naik introduced the guests, while the opening lecture was given by Tamboli on the concept of divorce in Muslim Personal Law, its provisions and how it “violates the principles of equality and gender justice”. Tamboli said, “The draft drawn by the Centre, if it takes into account only triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat), will not solve the issues faced by Muslim women. Their issues are multifaceted and this draft does not provide a solution. What we need instead is a comprehensive Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, based on the constitutional principals of equality and gender justice… which also includes practices of polygamy and halala.” In its present form, the law, when enacted, may instead lead to “chaos” due to increased instances of polygamy, he added.

He said, “We have submitted a memorandum to state and central governments but have not received any replies. We are planning to visit Delhi next week for a dialogue with the government.” Joshi said the principals of equality and justice should drive the reforms and not “religious prejudices or political agenda”. He said, “Divorce of a couple belonging to any religion must have judicial intervention so as to ensure justice and equality. There are two approaches when it comes to reforms in personal laws. The first is to force the laws of majority upon every community and the second is reforming existing laws on the basis of equality and gender justice under the same labels. I think, the second option is best suited.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App