Need a more focused scientific research in country: Kakodkar

Anil Kakodkar at Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre on Sunday.

Eminent atomic scientist Anil Kakodkar has questioned the quality of researches in Indian institutions, despite having decent funding from the government.

“India is one of the high spending countries in the world for scientific research. But, the output from the same can be better,” said Kakodkar, while addressing the silver jubilee celebration of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s (BVB’s)Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre on Sunday.

During the event, he also unveiled the foundation plaque of an innovation hub at the centre.

Suggesting the need for a conducive environment for innovation, Kakodkar said there needs to be a cultural revolution. Schoolchildren must be allowed to implement their knowledge, find answers to their problems and get opportunities to experience science in all dimensions, he added.

Innovation hubs and venture studios can facilitate this revolution by making more facilities available for students.

According to BVB Vice-Chairman Arun Firodia, scientists need to innovate keeping in mind the problems of people. “Instead of scientific products remaining in labs, they must fetch value in the markets and benefit the needy,” he said.

On the occasion, experts also took part in a panel discussion titled ‘The role of Science & Technology in achieving India’s Vision 2022’.

The panelists included former scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation Pramod Kale, environmentalist Madhav Gadgil, director of National Centre for Cell Science Shekhar Mande and president and co-founder of KPIT technologies limited Ravi Pandit.

