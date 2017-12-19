Nearly 1,000 staffers of Sinhgad Institutes go on strike, say haven’t got salary

Nearly a thousand teachers of eight different colleges under the Sinhgad Institutes have gone on an indefinite strike from Monday in protest against non-payment of salaries for the last 14 months. The strike began on the day a new term was supposed to start. As such, it took a toll on students whose lectures got cancelled. Striking teachers, however, said some of them did attend to their examination duties on Monday.

The teachers said since September 2016 they had been receiving only their basic salaries along with their annual grade pay, which together amounts to just about 40 per cent of their gross monthly salary. “For one year, we were given only 40 per cent salary and the institute kept promising to release the remaining amount once they came out of their financial problems. However, the worst part came in the last two months, when they stopped paying even the basic salary. How are we going to pay our EMIs and our grocery bills? We are PhDs but have been reduced to paupers, thanks to this institute,” said an assistant professor from Sinhgad College of Engineering in Vadgaon.

On Monday, teachers at different campuses in Vagdaon, Narhe, Kondhwa, Warje, Lonavla were on strike. An assistant professor from Warje campus, who recently got married, said many of the staffers had taken loans or borrowed money from relatives and are now unable to repay them.

“The main issue is, of course, the non-payment of salary but besides that there are many other issues. The management doesn’t put the salary into nationalised banks and they don’t issue us valid salary slips as some crucial information is missing. Due to all these reasons, banks reject loans to us and our overall credit score is affected, making us ineligible for obtaining finance,” said a professor of engineering from the Vadgaon campus.

A week ago, the staffers had sent a letter to the principals of each of the eight colleges warning them of the impending strike and demanding release of salary. Responding to that letter, founder president of Sinhgad Institutes, Maruti Navale, issued a circular stating that the two main reasons for delay in salaries was the delay in receiving a grant of Rs 138 crore from the social welfare department towards scholarships reimbursements and non-receipt of fees from students for the year 2017-18.

While the management claimed this has resulted in a problem with the cash flow, staffers were not convinced. Sachin Shinde, suspended employee of Sinhgad Technical Education Society’s Kashibai Navale College of Engineering, who was with striking staffers on Monday, said the institute has been facing issues over regular payment of salary since years.

Despite repeated attempts through phone and text messages, neither Maruti Navale nor Sunanda Navale responded to requests for comments. However, an emailed statement from a spokesperson of Sinhgad Institutes said, “Providing excellence in education has always been our motto since the last 25 years. We want to reassure you that we have had discussions with the involved parties and are confident of resolving the matter at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, students are a worried lot. A third-year engineering student from NBN Sinhgad College of Engineering, Ambegaon, said, “We don’t know much about the strike, our college will start on December 20. …it is true that our teachers don’t get salaries on time.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App