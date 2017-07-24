NDA cadet found hanging in his room

Alekh Jaiswal Alekh Jaiswal

A fifth-term cadet from the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune was found hanging in his room in ‘H’ Squadron building of the academy on Sunday evening. Police said they suspected it to be a case of suicide. An official statement from the NDA, sent through the Defence PRO said, “A fifth term cadet, Alekh Jaiswal was found hanging in his room on the ground floor in ‘H’ squadron of the academy at 5.15 pm on Sunday. The cadet was immediately rushed to Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, but could not be revived. The local police and his parents have been informed. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.”

An NDA official said, “Jaiswal was a cadet from the Navy stream and was pursuing BSc in Computer Science. He belonged to Hunder Squadron. He had completed his schooling from Sainik School Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and would have turned 20 this August. The Court of Inquiry will ascertain various facts about the unfortunate incident.”

An officer from Uttamnagar police station said, “The primary observations point to suicide. However, only further probe will ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident. We are coordinating with the NDA authorities and will be recording statements of the concerned persons, including his family members, course mates and others, as part of the investigation.” In August 2014, a Bhutanese student undergoing training at the NDA was found hanging in his room and a subsequent court of inquiry had pointed to suicide.

