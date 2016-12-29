NCP to hold morcha against demonetisation on January 9

As the Opposition parties gear up to launch an agitation against the Centre’s demonetisation decision, state unit of the NCP has decided to hold a state-wide morcha against the same on January 9.

“The 50 days’ time, sought by the Centre to ease the situation after demonetisation, is over but people continue to suffer. The impact has been all over with no immediate signs of the situation improving in the near future. So, we have decided to take up the issue through an agitation on January 9. The agitation would be held at taluka level across the state,” said Chief of NCP’s state unit Sunil Tatkare.

Tatkare was here to attend a meeting conducted by party chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the NCP’s strategy for the upcoming PMC elections. On pre-poll alliance, he said that the party would only ally with secular parties but final decision would be taken after consultation with local leaders.