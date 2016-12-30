NCP promises to develop Pune as first ‘digital literate city’

NCP leader Ajit Pawar at the release of the party’s manifesto in Pune on Thursday. (Source: Pavan Khengre) NCP leader Ajit Pawar at the release of the party’s manifesto in Pune on Thursday. (Source: Pavan Khengre)

Gearing up to retain its power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, the ruling NCP Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming civic polls with the promise of developing Pune as the first “digital literate city” of the country. The manifesto also promises the “effective use of amenity space for developing civic facilities” and to increase the use of public transport system to 25 per cent of the total commutation.

“The NCP has fulfilled 85 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto of 2012 elections. Thus, it would take forward the good work of the last ten years to improve the quality of life,” said former deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

He said that the Pune metro rail work was approved because of the continuous follow-up by the NCP with the state and union government. “We had promised metro rail for the city and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been pushing for it with the union government,” Pawar said, adding that the metro rail project should have been approved two years ago.

“The NCP would work towards the fulfillment of the sustainable development goals set up by the United Nations,” said Pawar.