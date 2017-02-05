NCP leadership to take final decision on Reshma Bhosale in next two days

Rattled by the last moment defection of MLC Anil Bhosale’s wife Reshma Bhosale, the NCP leadership would be taking a final decision about her in the next two days. Party’s city president Vandana Chavan said the matter has been taken seriously and party leader Ajit Pawar is expected to take a decision soon. Bhosale, who was a sitting corporator from NCP, had decided to contest on BJP ticket after the party denied her a renomination. Chavan who was addressing the media in Pune Saturday said the decision not to renominate Bhosale was taken at the top level of the party as they wanted to give chance to others. “It is surprising as Anil Bhosale was re-elected by the party just a few months back. This has sent out a very wrong message among the cadres,” she said. Friday being the last day for filing nominations, parties had taken to distributing the B forms to quell any mass scale rebellion.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Chavan also criticised the working of the returning officers who she alleged were only targeting non BJP candidates.

“Candidates are made to wait for hours together on Saturday to rectify mistakes if any in their forms. There is no transparency in the process and the returning officers are inefficient,” she said. The ruling BJP, Chavan claimed, was using official machinery to its benefit.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders have written to Pawar to proceed against Bhosale and suspend his membership of the Upper House.

Speaking about the deadline for filing suggestions and objections for the old city limit’s development plan, Chavan added her voice to the demand of civic activists who are looking for more time to do so. “The state government has not attached the maps with the documents. So citizens need to be given more time to file their suggestions and objections,”she said. The last date for filing the suggestions and objections ends on Sunday.