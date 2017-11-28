NCP-Congress panel scores in management seats, BJP wing in graduates category

The counting begins on SPPU premises on Monday. (Express Photo- Sandip Daundkar) The counting begins on SPPU premises on Monday. (Express Photo- Sandip Daundkar)

After weeks of preparations, campaigning and setting up of alliances, Monday turned out to be a litmus test for the panels contesting the elections to the graduate and management representative seats in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate elections.

The results for the graduate seats, in particular, evoked interest since it had Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ first cousin, Prasenjit Fadnavis, in the fray. Since the counting for the first round of votes for 10 graduate seats (five open and five reserved) began in the afternoon, the counting went on till late into the night. Nineteen candidates were in the fray for five open category seats.

Until 11pm, the results of two of the five seats were declared, with Santosh Dhore from BJP-supported Ekta Panel emerging as the winner with highest votes (4,000), followed by Anil Vikhe of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-led Pragati Panel, who secured 3,732 votes. The candidates needed 3,477 votes for victory.

Prasenjit Fadnavis, CM Devendra Fadnavis’ cousin (left), and Abhishek Bokey, general secretary of the Nationalist Youth Congress. (Express Photo- Sandip Daundkar Prasenjit Fadnavis, CM Devendra Fadnavis’ cousin (left), and Abhishek Bokey, general secretary of the Nationalist Youth Congress. (Express Photo- Sandip Daundkar

Until 11 pm, the counting of the rest of the votes was in progress, but Ekta Panel’s Tanaji Wagh and Prasenjit Fadnavis appeared to be in the third and fourth lead, followed by Abhishek Dokey of Pragati Panel. As far as reserved category candidates of graduate seats went, Dadabhau Shinalkar of Ekta Panel was declared the winner with 11,306 votes against 9,775 votes of Pragati’s Yuvraj Varvade. The counting for the graduate seats was expected to continue till the wee hours of Tuesday.

At least in the management seats, the counting for which began at 8 am, Vidyapeeth Pragati Panel, led by candidates with the support of Congress-NCP, emerged winners by securing two of the four seats for management representatives.

Two seats were won by the BJP-backed Ekta Panel. But since Sunetra Pawar (of Pragati Panel), wife of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, was elected unopposed in the seat reserved for women candidate, it meant that the panel had the majority in management representative seats.

There are six seats for management representatives. The elections were held only for four of them. One seat which was reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) went vacant.

On Monday, two candidates – Sandeep Kadam, secretary of Pune Zilla Shikshan Mandal, and Rajendra Vikhe Patil of Pravara Gramin Shikshan Sanstha in Loni at Ahmednagar – won by 45 and 42 votes respectively, giving the NCP-led panel a majority of one seat over the BJP-supported Ekta Panel that got two seats, with Somnath Patil (Dr DY Patil Vidya Pratishthan Society) and Shyamkant Deshmukh (Progressive Education Society) emerging as winners.

Incidentally, Patil, who got the highest number of votes (56), emerged as the winner in the first round of counting while all other three were declared winners in the fourth round.

