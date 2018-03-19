NCP chief Sharad Pawar pledges to control tobacco menace on Oral Health Day

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar signed a pledge for tobacco control during an event organised to mark the World Oral Health Day in the city. Pawar promised to work towards eradication of oral cancer by 2022. At the event, Pawar said he regretted having used tobacco and supari (betel nut). “I wish someone had warned me against tobacco use 40 years ago,” he said. “I had to undergo a surgery, a complete removal of teeth, I couldn’t open the mouth, faced difficulty in swallowing and speaking,” he added.

Pawar, promising to raise the issue in Parliament, signed a pledge to control the menace of tobacco. He extended his support to the Indian Dental Association’s mission on eradication of oral cancer by 2022.

