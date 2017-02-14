NCP a confused party, will soon be thrown out of power: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during an election rally in Kothrud. Express Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during an election rally in Kothrud. Express

Giving a push to the BJP’s election campaign, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that everyone was aware of the corruption during the NCP rule, while there was no presence left of other political parties. “The NCP is a confused party. It will soon be thrown out of power in the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said Fadnavis, addressing an election rally in Baner, one of four rallies he has addressed in the city. The chief minister said people have seen the corruption done during NCP rule, while there was no existence of Congress now. “The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) constitution did not take place for long due to the differences between the Congress and NCP,” he said. “Our friend (Shiv Sena) is not even found in a search. It is doing settlement with either the Congress or the NCP to grab power,” he added.

He said the BJP would work towards making Pune the first Smart City of the country and would carry out integration of metro rail and bus services. “The residents would be able to commute on a single ticket in both the metro and the bus,” said Fadnavis, adding that the city would be made a Start-Up capital of the country within three years. The development plan was a political issue in last few elections, but the BJP-led state government has got it approved and brought it into implementation, he added.