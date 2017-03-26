Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe gets posting in Pune

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has been posted as the new chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

PMPML is the public transport service provider for the city of Pune and Pune Metropolitan region. Five months after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) passed a no-confidence motion against him, Mundhe was transferred by the state government in a bureaucratic reshuffle on Friday.

IAS officer N Ramaswami will be the new NMMC chief. Ramaswami had been serving as Inspector-General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune.

The NMMC, in October last year, had passed a no-confidence motion against Mundhe, with 104 corporators voting in favour of it, while six opposed it.

A resident of Aurangabad, 41-year-old Mundhe was chosen by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last year, to take charge of the NMMC, which is currently being ruled by the NCP.

Mundhe was reportedly brought to instill some “discipline” into the NMMC, which has been operating like a “personal fiefdom” of NCP leader Ganesh Naik.

Soon after taking over, Mundhe had initiated a slew of disciplinary measures, including the timely arrival of staff in the corporation office, which however offended every party, including the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Mundhe was deemed to have been Fadnavis’s “blue-eyed boy” and inspite of the no-confidence motion, the government had allowed him to retain his place.

However, last week, several Shiv Sena’s corporators once again met with senior leaders of the party to air their grievance over the functioning of the NMMC.

