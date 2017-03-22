National Film Archive of India adds acclaimed films to its collection

NATIONAL FILM Archive of India (NFAI), Pune has added a number of foreign films its collection. The acquired titles are internationally acclaimed works of well-known directors and includes films from France, Denmark, Iran, and Bosnia.

The titles include three films from France (Lemming – 2005, Invasions Barbares – 2003 and The Beat That My Heart Skipped – 2005), one from Belgium (l’enfant – 2005), a gripping political thriller from Denmark (Kongekabale – 2004) and one film from Bosnia and Herzegovina (Gori Vatra – 2004).

French film The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005) follows the life of a deceitful young realtor and how he grows out of his ways to fulfil his dream of becoming a pianist. Iranian films were also acquired from the Iranian Embassy in Mumbai. The collection includes celebrated Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s highly acclaimed film The Peddler (1989) and the documentary ‘The Afghan Alphabet’ (2002).

“We are thrilled to acquire these notable titles which have enriched our collection”, said Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI.

