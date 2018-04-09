National conference held on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Public Health’

“Man has unnecessarily interfered with the nature for his greed. This has changed the climate and affected public health…,” said N J Pawar, former vice-chancellor of Shivaji University in Kolhapur. He was delivering the inaugural address on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Public Health’ and establishment of Centre for Climate Change & Public Health, at the national-level round table conference held in the city on Sunday.

Dr Vishwanath Karad, founder president of MIT World Peace University (MITWPU), presided over the function. Pawar said, “Ice at the North Pole and South Pole is melting due to global warming, increasing sea levels. As a result, major port cities like Mumbai are at higher risk of flooding. The water level of borewells, meanwhile, is decreasing.

Many elements other than calcium are coming in the water. The percentage of so many diseases like kidney stone in the people have increased. The layer of CO2 has covered the earth surface. Sun rays are not reaching down, which has affected the health of the people.”

Karad said, “Every step in the direction of technological progress has a side effect… The number of vehicles in the city is more than the population…”

Shende said, “Much is being spoken in the ivory tower about ozone layer, which is not reaching the common man, but no remedy is found. This is because the communication about the good and bad effects of scientific development are not known to the society.”

