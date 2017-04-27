Nashik, Wardha DCCBs face uncertain future

UNCERTAINTY LOOMS large over the fate of Nashik and Wardha District Central Cooperative banks (DCCB)s, as they have failed to adhere to the set norms of capital requirement at the end of the financial year 2016-17.

In case these banks lose their licences, distribution of crop loans could be impacted in the upcoming kharif season in the districts concerned. As DCCBs disburse loans mainly to small and medium farmers, weak banks generally face difficulties for loan disbursal.

Post demonetisation, financial health of DCCBs in the state had taken a hit, given the strict conditions imposed on them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These banks were not allowed to accept or exchange withdrawn currency notes since demonetisation came into effect.

The old notes, which the banks had collected in the first two days since note ban, were also not exchanged. However, when the DCCBs moved the Supreme Court over the matter, it had stayed the RBI’s restriction, while attaching certain riders.

The apex court had asked NABARD to carry out 100 per cent verification of KYC norms of both customers and PACS before the money is remitted by other banks. Following the SC order, NABARD undertook multiple inspections of these banks and is currently carrying out 100 per cent KYC verification of the accounts opened in DCCBs.

For banks, the capital to risk (weighted) asset ratio (CRAR) is of paramount importance and the RBI has mandated the CRAR to be maintained at nine per cent, for banks to retain their license. In simple words, this measures the bank’s capital and capacity to meet credit risk, operation risk, etc. Lower CRAR denotes a weak bank and can attract action from the regulatory bank. The CRAR of Nashik DCCB is said to be around seven, while the Wardha DCCB has a even lower CRAR.

The Wardha DCCB had its licence suspended once by the RBI and it was was reinstated only after the special grants from the state government. However, its performance has not been satisfactory till date. Notably, the RBI had earlier suspended the licences of Nagpur and Buldhana DCCBs too.

Of the Rs 3,501.09 crore earmarked for Nashik district, the DCCB was given the target of Rs 1,574. 58 crore. Nashik DCCB had infact exceeded its target and disbursement figure till December end was Rs 1,719.18 crore. Demonetisation and poor recovery of loans, it appears, has hit the financial health of the bank. As of March end, the Nashik DCCB had managed to recover just 1.87 per cent of its crop loans and 1.91 per cent of the non agricultural loans. Overall, the recovery rate of the bank stood at just 2.28 per cent. The bank also has more than Rs 300 crore in withdrawn notes, which is yet to be exchanged.

Minister for Cooperation Subhas Deshumkh said the Nashik DCCB’s poor financial result is a combination of the non-exchange of old notes, as well as poor recovery. “We are looking into the matter and hope to resolve it at the earliest,” he said.

