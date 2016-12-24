Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Virendra Tawde files application seeking documents about probe

Narendra Dabholkar was shot in Pune in 2013. Narendra Dabholkar was shot in Pune in 2013.

The lawyer representing Sanatan Sanstha seeker Virendra Tawde, who has been arrested in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, Friday submitted an application in the court requesting the CBI to produce documents related to the probe conducted by a Pune police officer on complaints filed against Dabholkar and his organisation in Satara district.

Police inspector S M Babar, who was attached to the cyber crime cell when Dabholkar was murdered on August 20, 2013, had visited Satara and investigated complaints against Dabholkar and his organisations at the office of assistant charity commissioner, courts, and other offices in Satara district.

Babar said he had concluded that there was no substance in the complaints against Dabholkar and that they were filed out of “ideological differences”. A report submitted by Babar in this regard was submitted to the then assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, of Pune city police.

“A copy of this report is attached in the chargesheet filed against Virendra Tawde. But none of the documents listed by inspector Babar in the report has been produced in the court. So we have filed an application before the court to order the CBI to produce these documents. The court has asked the CBI to file its reply on January 3,” said defence lawyer Virendra Ichalkaranjikar.

CBI had arrested Tawde on June 10 this year in the Dabholkar murder case. On September 6, the CBI had filed the chargesheet against him. CBI has named Tawde along with Vinay Pawar, who is missing since 2009, and Sarang Akolkar, who is absconding in the October 2009 Goa blasts case, as prime suspects.