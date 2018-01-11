Narco test demand for Bhide, Ekbote

Milind Ekbote (left) and Sambhaji Bhide (right) Milind Ekbote (left) and Sambhaji Bhide (right)

DAYS AFTER Abhijit Inamdar, believed to be a descendant of Veer Sidnak (Mahar) Inamdar, who had fought for the British troops against Peshwas in the 1818 Battle of Bhima Koregaon, came out in support of pro-Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide, other descendants demanded a Narco test of Bhide and Milind Ekbote.

The two leaders have been named in two FIRs related to the violent clashes witnessed in some of the villages around Pune on January 1 during celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Battle near Koregaon Bhima.

In a press conference in Sangli on Sunday, Abhijit Inamdar, along with members of Bhide’s Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and representatives of some 20 other outfits, had said “Bhide guruji was not against Dalits and the case registered against him was false”.

Meanwhile, another press conference was organised in Sangli on Tuesday, where several other descendants of Sidnak (Mahar) Inamdar alleged that Hindutva organisations were “creating a caste divide” in the country. “As Bhide guruji has said he was willing to face any inquiry, his NARCO test should be conducted,” they added.

