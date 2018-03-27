Nafed to buy onions as prices slide, releases Rs 500-crore to tur growers

In view of the continuous slide in prices of onions at wholesale markets across the country, the National Agricultural and Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) is likely to procure around 10,000-25,000 tonne of the produce. MahaFPC, the umbrella body of farmer’s producer companies (FPC) in the state, has also submitted a proposal to procure 15,000 tonnes in the state.
Meanwhile, in a much-needed relief to tur growers, Nafed on Monday released Rs 500 crore to the farmers who sold their ware at state-run procurement centres. Officials of the MSCMF confirmed that the Rs 500 crore released by Nafed will be transferred to the individual accounts of farmers in a few days. While farmers have welcomed the news, the price of tur in wholesale markets has not shown any improvement.
