Mystery shrouds death of Nigerian on visit to city

A 28-Year-old Nigerian national died under mysterious conditions early Saturday after celebrating with his friends.

Wanawadi police have identified the deceased as Mabamara Chidera Hedras,a student who lived in Mumbai. Police said that three to four of his friends brought him to a hospital in the Cantonment area in an unconscious state and then fled.

Police inspector (Crime) Vijay Sawant said,The doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. As the doctors were about to communicate this to the friends,they found that his friends had fled. He was then taken to Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sawant added,We simultaneously launched a search for his friends. We found them and the car in which he was brought to the hospital. We also found the documents regarding his stay. There was a stamp of a pub in Camp area on his hand. We now know that he had come to Pune to party with his friends. On Friday night,they went to this pub and later went to an apartment rented by them in Kondhwa. He fell unconscious there and was rushed to the hospital.

Manoj Patil,deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV) said,The report of the post-mortem has not given any specific reason for his death. The viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis. Prima facie it looks like a case of alcohol overdose. But we are investigating all other possibilities. We have started questioning his friends.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App