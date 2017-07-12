Myanmar’s top defence official visits Armoured Corps Centre and School, Pune

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Commander-in-Chief, Defence Services, Myanmar, is presented with a memento at the ACC&S in Ahmednagar on Tuesday. Express Photo Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Commander-in-Chief, Defence Services, Myanmar, is presented with a memento at the ACC&S in Ahmednagar on Tuesday. Express Photo

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Commander-in-Chief, Defence Services, Myanmar, visited Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday. He led a 14-member high-level delegation, which had come to be acquainted with the training method of the premiere training institution of the Indian Army.

The Senior General is currently visiting various Army units across India, as a part of an official tour. According to a press release, issued by the Defence PRO, Major General Neeraj Kapur, ACC&S Commandant, received the delegation and briefed them about the institution’s inception and methodology of training.

The delegation, thereafter, was provided first-hand account of the basic and advanced-level technical and tactical training imparted at the institution, which was recently honoured with the prestigious President’s Colours. ACC&S hosted the delegation at its Officers’ Mess, where the delegation got a glimpse of the Cavalry traditions of the Indian Army.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App