Murder suspect who fled from lock-up arrested in Malegaon

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has arrested Siraj Amir Qureshi (45), who had fled from the lock-up of Khadki police station by cutting through the iron grill on April 9. Acting on a tip-off to Police Inspector Rajendra Kadam, a Crime Branch team led by Assistant Inspector Lakshman Dhengle arrested Siraj from his relative’s residence in Malegaon on Saturday.

Police had arrested Siraj for allegedly murdering 21-year-old Yogiraj Shivraj Khandale of Khadki on March 31 over a dispute they had had earlier. Police had also detained a suspect, Sunny Vijay Andy, for questioning in the same case. But the duo fled from the lock-up of Khadki police station by cutting through the iron grille on the afternoon of April 9.

“Siraj is a dreaded criminal who has so far been booked in 21 crimes including murder, attempt to murder, and narcotics cases,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Bhosale.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) P R Patil said that after fleeing from lock-up, Siraj went to Bhimashankar and then to various locations in Pune, Mumbai and Nashik.

A new case was registered against Siraj and Andy at the Khadki police station under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code. Senior Police Inspector Suhas Bhosale of Khadki police station and two constables on duty at the lock-up were suspended from service for dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch intensified its search for the suspects, and police nabbed Andy on April 12.

