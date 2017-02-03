Mumbai civic polls: We have no roads, water, why should we vote: Bhor villagers

AS ONE reaches Guhini, a tiny village in Bhor Taluka, one comes across a prominently-fixed ‘notice’ that carries an announcement in Marathi. It reads – “Boycott, Boycott, Boycott. It’s been 70 years to Independence but we are deprived of water and proper roads. Mauje Bhutonde, Khulshi, Chandavane, Guhini, Kumbale, Bope Dere and Khiladevawadi — villages of Bhor Taluka are boycotting 2017 Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections.” The eight villages of Bhor Taluka, which is about 70 km from Pune, have come together to boycott elections this year for being denied proper roads and water facility for decades. Altogether, the population of the eight villages is nearly 2,500, and their main occupation is agriculture. The eight villages are divided between three Gram Panchayats (GP)– GP Guhini, GP Kumbale and GP Mauje Bhutonde.

Watch What Else Is In News?

Santosh Uphale, sarpanch of the village Mauje Bhutonde, said, “For the last several years, we have been demanding only two things — proper roads and water from the civic officials but we have been failed by the administration every time. We all took this decision over two weeks ago.” He added the villagers have been suffering due to lack of roads. Although the distance between Chandavane and Kumbale is 3 kms, the villagers have to go through Velhe and travel for nearly 25 kms, he said.

Uphale added that last year, a few sarpanchs of the villages had gathered at Pune Zilla Parishad office for a hunger strike in protest against the lack of facilities. Though the administrative officers assured them that action will be taken soon to resolve problems, nothing was done.

All the eight villages have been facing serious water problem from last several decades. “At Rajgadh Fort, which is close-by, the state tourism department and forest department are jointly planning to instal water pipeline. We have approached them and have requested them to give a pipeline for these villages as well. They have said they will survey the area and further look into the matter,” added Uphale.

Ramchandra Guhini, 34, of village Guhini says that it’s difficult to ride a two-wheeler in the village, leave aside a four wheeler. Though the ST bus comes up to a nearby village, the service hits a roadblock during monsoon because the roads become slippery and are pothole-ridden. On many occasions, a critically-ill villager has been taken to the hospital on a two-wheeler, he said.

“Even to complain to the civic officials, we have to travel to Bhor, which is almost 65 kms from here. We cannot do that every day. What’s worse is that we are unable to call them because there is very poor mobile network connectivity in the area. With so many hardships, why should we vote?” he said.

Sunita Gaikwad, one of the coordinators of Jnana Prabodhini Foundation, an organisation which has been working in the area for the last 20 years, said, “The organisation has been trying to address the water problem by digging wells. However, no efforts have been taken from the local government. During summers, the tanker comes once in three-four days. The water is insufficient for the population. Hence, the women of these villages walk for three-four kilometres to fetch water from other villages.”

Varsha Shivgan, the tehsildar, said, “Over a week ago, the Block Development Officer of the area and I had gone to meet the villagers when they had gathered together. I tried to convince them boycotting elections is not the right way. I told them that they can go with the option of NOTA.”