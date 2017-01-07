MSEDCL’s Nav Prakash Yojna to include agricultural consumers

The Navprakash Yojna , an amnesty scheme, by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was started on November 1 last year for consumers whose electric meters had been permanently disconnected and will now include agricultural consumers.

There are as many as 32.40 lakh consumers across the state whose meters have been permanently disconnected for reasons like not paying their electricity bill. However, as per the new amnesty scheme, these consumers who are applying for a new connection and are paying arrears on the principal amount will now get a discount on the security deposit, service connection and reconnection charges. The reconnection application is also available for free at the MSEDCL.

Now, the agricultural consumers and the decree-passed cases can also participate in the Nav Prakash Yojna. Decree cases are such consumers whose cases are referred to Lok Adalat or who have been seeking legal recourse against MSEDCL’s action of disconnection of meters.

The scheme is valid for a period of six months. Consumers who pay the principal amount till January will get a waiver on the interest and delay payment charges.