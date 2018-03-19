MSEDCL urges consumers to co-operate till updation at help centre completes

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has formed a Centralised Customer Care Centre to resolve the complaints of its consumers from across the state. However, since updation work is currently underway at the centre, the MSEDCL has sought consumers’ co-operation. “…There are chances of inconvenience to the consumers trying to contact the centre. MSEDCL, therefore, appeals to its consumers to co-operate till updating work is completed,” stated a release issued by the MSEDCL.

A week’s duration is expected for the updation of the system. “MSEDCL has made all the efforts to give prompt and steady supply to its consumers, but there are chances of inconvenience…” added the release.

