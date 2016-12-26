MSEDCL officials bullying common man, says MNS

MSEDCL spokesperson says allegations nothing but baseless. MSEDCL spokesperson says allegations nothing but baseless.

THE electricity unit of Pune MNS has alleged that Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) has failed to assist residents, who have been facing the problem of cash crunch. “MSEDCL is asking consumers to pay the bill in cash and at the same time it talks of demonetisation,” said Sharad Chavan, general secretary, MNS electricty unit. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister and the Power Minister, the MNS has accused MSEDCL officials of bullying the common man.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Speaking on the mode of payment, Chavan said, “At least during this time of cash crunch, the department should have come up with card swiping machines to ease the bill payment process.”

An MSEDCL spokesperson said, “It is pointless to comment on such allegations as they are nothing but baseless.” He added, “As far as the problem of card machines are concerned, it is not under our decision making capacity to decide whether or not to induct card swiping machines”. Chavan said, “Once the due date of bill payment exceeds and when the officials come for disconnecting the connection, often they don’t have the updated list of the consumer bill payment. Because of this even if the bill payment is done, the electricity supply is often cut.”

MNS said regardless of honest attempts of the consumers to convince the MSEDCL officials, they turn a turn deaf ear. Chavan also accused the department of not sending prior notices of disconnection. Claiming all the allegations to be false, MSEDCL said, “Earlier we lacked the technology. However, now we are well equipped with the mobile application and various mode of online payments. Now using the mobile application, all the data of the payment can be checked on the spot. Hence all the allegations are false.”