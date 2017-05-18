MSEDCL chief to staff: ‘Attend to consumers’ grievances, ensure no power failures during monsoon’

During the video conference on May 15, he asked the employees to get more consumers registered on the MSEDCL mobile application, so people could avail the various services being offered on the app During the video conference on May 15, he asked the employees to get more consumers registered on the MSEDCL mobile application, so people could avail the various services being offered on the app

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar has warned his staff against playing truant during the monsoon season, as the sudden rain and storm had last week resulted in a series of power cuts. Last week, the supply from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited was affected due to lightning and thunderstorm in the city, leading to power cuts at various places.

The distribution of power was affected as sub-stations of MSEDCL too had shut down and 5 lakh consumers in various areas did not have power for two to four hours. Some areas did not have supply for more than six hours.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mr Kumar said, “During such situations, it is mandatory for all the officers and employees to be present at their respective headquarters, so consumers do not have to face any inconvenience and they get uninterrupted power supply.” Kumar added that a new initiative, to directly converse with senior officials, junior engineers, assistant engineers, executive engineers, along with zonal-level technicians, on every third Monday of the month via video conference. Kumar further appealed that employees must directly speak to him.

During the video conference on May 15, he asked the employees to get more consumers registered on the MSEDCL mobile application, so people could avail the various services being offered on the app. “Technicians must remain in villages to help resolve the issues as soon as someone complaints. It will also establish good communication with the consumers,” he said.

