MSEDCL chief cracks whip, asks chief engineers to recover arrears of bills

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), has warned officers of strict action if they failed to recover bills of each unit of power consumed by consumers. During a review meeting with four regional directors, chief engineers of all the 16 zones and other senior officers, Kumar instructed that the recovery should be taken seriously. He pointed out at the weak financial condition of MSEDCL and that there is no other option than to recover the arrears.

He further instructed officials to crosscheck whether consumers, whose connections were Permanently Disconnected (PD), are not using any illegal method to get electricity.

It is the need of the hour to strengthen the system for accurate billing and to increase the registration of consumers on Mahavitaran Mobile App, said Kumar via a video conference meeting.

He also urged to make optimal use of the app to expedite the routine work and bring in transparency.