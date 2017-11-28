MSC bank pegs at Rs 3,500 crore pledge loan for 32 sugar mills

The bank aims to issue tenders, inviting applications to either lease or buy non functional sugar mills. (File Photo) The bank aims to issue tenders, inviting applications to either lease or buy non functional sugar mills. (File Photo)

For the crushing season of 2017-18, the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore as the cumulative sugar pledge loan to be distributed to the 32 sugar mills associated with it. M L Sukhdeve, chairman, Board of Administrators, also indicated that the bank aims to issue tenders, inviting applications to either lease or buy non functional sugar mills.

The bank has approved sugar pledge loans to allow mills to pay the fair and remunerative price (FRP) to growers. The pledge loan is based on the valuation of sugar, which the bank reviews every three months. Last year, the bank had disbursed about Rs 2,200 crore as pledge loan for the sector. The MSC bank has recently reduced sugar prices by Rs 300 per quintal, which had worried the sugar sector.

Sukhdeve defended the move, saying the bank either considers the three months’ average or the current valuation of sugar and adopts the lower one.

Meanwhile, the MSC bank has also decided to change its strategy regarding non-functional sugar mills, which the bank has attached due to default in payments of loan.

This strategy, the chairman said, was adopted in view of the benefits of an operational mill for the farmers. Of the 13 mills, which the bank has floated tenders for, one has found a buyer. Sukhdeve said they will be retendering the mills to look for more players.

Financially insolvent cooperative sugar mills by the MSC bank has been a politically sensitive matter for the bank with the then Opposition, BJP, leaders accused the NCP and the Congress leadership of “intentionally weakening the mills”.

Between 2006 and 2013, the MSC bank had sold 26 such mills, which later started operating as private mills.

Multiple petitions have been filed regarding the matter, with social activist Anna Hazare being one of the petitioners. Last year, the bank had issued tenders for the sale of seven mills, which owed the bank about Rs 300 crore.

However, lack of buyers led the tenders to lapse, following which the bank has reissued the tenders.

