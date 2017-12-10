Motorists claim petrol ‘mixed with water’, oil firms refute charge

Most complaints from rural areas of Pune, Satara: AIPDA (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Files) Most complaints from rural areas of Pune, Satara: AIPDA (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Files)

Several motorists and two-wheeler riders have complained to petrol dealers about their vehicles malfunctioning. While petrol dealers initially shrugged off their complaints, the Pune unit of All Indian Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has now decided to take up the matter with oil companies such as BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil.

“Petrol dealers have been receiving complaints from customers, who say that their vehicles have been abruptly coming to a halt and they have not been able to restart it. Some customers claim that their mechanics told them that the petrol contained some amount of water, which was the primary reason for their vehicles not working properly,” said Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson of AIPDA.

Most of the complaints have been received from rural areas of Pune and Satara districts, said Daruwalla. “So far, there have been no complaints from city areas, but people from rural areas have complained about petrol being mixed with water,” he said.

Daruwalla said they had received information about a petrol pump on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, in Nagothane area of Raigad district, giving free petrol to customers last week after they complained about getting petrol mixed with water.

However, Daruwalla said the problem could be “caused due to the mixing of petrol and ethanol, which contains water”. “Two years ago, the government had ordered that ethanol be blended with petrol. This mixing is done at the Loni Oil Depot,” he said.

However, Vijay Avate, managing director of the Kolhapur-based Shree Chhatrapati Shahu sugar mill, said, “Ethanol does not contain water at all. Ethanol is produced only after removing water from it”.

The AIPDA, meanwhile, stated, “Though the government directive initially stated that 5 per cent of ethanol should be blended with petrol, it later raised the amount to 10 per cent”.

B Bhaskar Rao, deputy general manager of HPCL, dismissed claims of petrol being mixed with water. “There is no question of this… we have a fool-proof system where we rigorously carry out checks on a daily basis to weed out any chances of water being present in petrol,” he said.

Rao said the oil companies send 350 tankers to 550 petrol pumps in Pune district. “As much as 20 lakh litres of the fuel is distributed across Pune daily…the amount of ethanol in petrol is about 10 per cent,” he said. Stating that they have received no complaints so far, Rao said petrol pump dealers should check the underground water tanks, and whether there were chances of water seeping into the fuel.

