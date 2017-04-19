Mortar shells used for firing practice found in Dighi

The shells were recovered near the firing range of Dighi Magazine Depot. Express The shells were recovered near the firing range of Dighi Magazine Depot. Express

DAYS after The Indian Express highlighted the issue of accidental explosions of discarded ammunition picked up by scrap handlers, eight mortar shells were found in Dighi Tuesday morning.

These shells are used for firepower practice by the Army, said an official. The mortar shells were found by a group of residents, who had gone for a morning walk in the open space near the firing range of the Army’s Magazine Depot in Dighi. An officer from Dighi police station said, “The residents informed us about the shells and a team was sent. We also informed the Army authorities about it.We have been told by the personnel from the Dighi Magazine Depot that these shells are used for firing practice and do not have any explosive substance in them.”

The officer added, “Also, the spot where the shells were recovered from, is very close to the boundaries of the firing range. The shells have now been handed over to Army authorities.”

However, the officer pointed out, “Whenever a firing practice is conducted, the Army authorities evacuate the areas. But the recovery of such ammunition, though it is without any explosive, is worrying. We have shared our concerns with the Army authorities and the agencies concerned have been briefed.”

On April 11, three persons from a family on Dehu Road, who collected scrap and garbage, were injured when they were trying to retrieve metal from a discarded ammunition shell in Zende Mala area.

