More trouble for DSK: Mumbai, Kolhapur Police want to investigate him, contact Pune City Police

Officials of Mumbai and Kolhapur Police have said they want to investigate beleaguered real estate developer D S Kulkarni, who is currently in the custody of Pune City Police, in connection with the complaints registered by disgruntled investors in these cities.

Kulkarni, his wife Hemanti and other officer-bearers of the DSK Group are currently facing charges of cheating thousands of investors through various investment schemes. The real estate developer and his wife were arrested from Delhi on February 17.

Officials of Mumbai and Kolhapur Police have contacted the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune City Police, which is probing the case filed against the DSK Group.

A court had remanded DSK and Hemanti to police custody till March 1. Police are likely to produce the couple before the court again on Thursday, when the remand comes to an end.

Till now, over 5,000 depositors of various schemes run by the Group have approached police and filed complaints about being cheated to the tune of Rs 260 crore.

Police are also probing loans worth Rs 2,892 crore taken by the DSK Group from banks and finance companies to fund its real estate projects.

The investigators are looking at how the loans were taken, what guarantees were given to the lenders, how the money was used and if the group had defaulted on these loans.

The remand report submitted by the police stated that as per the preliminary report of the forensic audit, the DSK Group had taken Rs 1,153 crore in fixed deposits and unsecured loans from depositors.

Between 2010-11 and 2015-16, as many as Rs 438.22 crore was transferred to Hemanti’s account, of which Rs 34.88 crore was further transferred to the account of their son Shirish Kulkarni, who is also an accused in one of the cases.

In press conferences held in Pune before his arrest, Kulkarni had denied all the charges levelled against him by the police.

