More and more Puneites come forward to donate body for research

Taher Poonawala Taher Poonawala

The family of Taher Poonawala, a rationalist who died on Monday night, donated his body for educational and research purposes at the Sane Guruji Hospital, Hadapsar. This is not an isolated case as, according to anatomy experts across the city, the practice of body donations is increasingly being seen in the city. “Taher Poonawala had already pledged to donate his body for medical research several years ago,” said Dr Girish Kulkarni, associate professor of the Department of Anatomy at the Sane Guruji Hospital.

The hospital has the capacity to preserve as many as 30 bodies and every month, they receive at least four forms pledging body donations. “This is a trend that has picked up over the years. Noted socialist leader G P Pradhan had donated his body and several prominent people had pledged to donate their bodies,” said Kulkarni.

At the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Professor B H Baheti, head of the Department of Anatomy, said that nearly 40-45 bodies are donated every year. “The trend has picked up. In fact, the hospital has a capacity to preserve 30-35 bodies… and we receive a lot of applications pledging body donations,” said Baheti.

The Armed Forces Medical College has also seen an increase in body donations, said official spokesperson Colonel Abhijit Rudra. “This year, till July, we have had 10 body donations and many have also filled forms pledging body donations. Overall, the awareness levels have increased and people are encouraged after they see a sympathetic interaction between the staff and relatives of those who donate their bodies,” said Colonel Rudra.

Other activists remember Taherbhai: ‘A grateful salaam for him’

For several activists in the city, the death of eminent rationalist and progressive thinker Taher Poonawala was a huge loss. “Taherbhai was a friend, philosopher and guide for my father Dr Narendra Dabholkar. A strong supporter of the Maharashtra Andhashradda Nirmulan Samiti, he was the one who actively supported the need for progressive thinking,” said Hamid Dabholkar, son of the slain activist. Poonawala, who was 95, died on Sunday night. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Anwar Rajan, who was a member of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties along with Poonawala, recalled how he had been ex-communicated due to his revolutionary views.

“Phir bhi kisike saath dushmani nahi thi. (Still, he did not have any enemies) We thought his shop would shut down due to immense pressure but Taherbhai is an example of how the ex-communication turned out to be a good opportunity to spread his progressive thinking,” said Rajan.

Social activist Razia Patel said Poonawala had strongly opposed orthodoxy in the Bohra community. “It is difficult to stand up against religious authorities, but he did it. In his personal life, he staunchly followed principles of secularism and rationalism. How can we ever forget him? A grateful salaam for our Taherbhai,” said Patel.

Ajit Abhyankar, a member of the CPI-M’s state secretariat, remembered “Taherbhai’s kind heart and great sense of humour”. He was a committed rationalist and was associated with several social organisations like the Mahatma Phule Samata Pratishthan, Rashtriya Ekatmata Samiti, Samaji Krutdnyata Nidhi and People’s Union for Civil Liberties.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App