Month after liquor ban: Excise department reports more than 30 per cent decline in revenue

A month after alcohol ban, the state Excise department in Pune has reported more than 30 per cent dip in the revenue collection. Before the ban, the estimated monthly collection by the end of April in a particular year would be Rs 110 crore. However, after the ban was enforced, the district saw the collection of only Rs 73 crore by the end of April.

The Supreme Court’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol within 500 meters of national and state highways had led to the closure of 1,600 of the 2,500 establishments vending liquor in the district. Establishments on either side of arterial roads, like JM Road, FC Road, Karve Road etc, had to face closure. In most cases, the failure of the Public Works Department (PWD) to denotify these roads as state highway has led to the closure of the establishments there. Of the 1,600 establishments which have closed, around 45 per cent had to down their shutters due to this reason.

Manoj Varde, superintendent of state Excise, Pune, said his office has received 76 applications for shifting of their locations. “Around eight establishments have changed their entrance and restarted their business,” he said. Boat Club and the Hotel Orchid are among the establishments who had changed their entrance to restart their business.

Excise Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, during his visit to Pune, had indicated the state government’s willingness to denotify roads if requested. Recently, the state government had denotified in Jalgoan to allow the establishments to run. Bawankule said that no such request had been received from Pune yet. According to Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers Association, the loss of business has been in crores.

“Around 50,000 people have lost their livelihoods. Most of us do not have the scope to shift,” he said. Shetty said that the association has already met the officers and asked for denotification of the old highways. “The civic chief has to write a letter asking for denotification and we are following up with him,” he said.

