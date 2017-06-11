Monsoon likely to arrive in city in 2-3 days: IMD

While Pune is yet to receive monsoon rain this year, cloudy skies have given residents relief from the scorching heat. Express Photo by Arul Horizon While Pune is yet to receive monsoon rain this year, cloudy skies have given residents relief from the scorching heat. Express Photo by Arul Horizon

CONDITIONS are favourable for the onset of monsoon in Pune in the next 2-3 days. The South-West monsoon has already arrived in Maharashtra with heavy rainfall reported from Mumbai and Konkan areas in the last few days.

The progress of monsoon has been satisfactory with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgrading its earlier forecast. As of Saturday afternoon, the northern limit of monsoon passed through Harnai, Kolhapur, Gadag, Anantapur and some other places in the northeastern part of the country.

After its arrival in the Konkan coast, the monsoon has progressed in some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, interior Karnataka. IMD said the conditions are favorable for progress of monsoon into more parts of Madhya Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, remaining parts of Rayalaseema, etc.

As of June 9, the country has received 16 per cent surplus rain with the cumulative rain recorded by the IMD standing at 37 mm as against the normal of 31.9 mm rain. Arriving before time, the rainfall across the country has been above average since the start of the season.

Predictions of a good monsoon has buoyed the hope of a good harvest. Mahesh Palawant, meteorologist with the private forecaster Skymet, said the conditions are favourable for advancement of the monsoon in Pune in the next 24-48 hours.

“Already Konkan and Mumbai have been receiving heavy rain and that is partly because of the cyclonic circulation near the Gujarat coast,” he said. Palawant said strong westerlies will also help in set up of the monsoon. While Pune is yet to see monsoon rain, cloudy skies have given relief to residents from the scorching heat of May.

Few areas of Pune have received occasional showers but heavy rainfall remains eluded from the city till date. In view of the onset of monsoon, the Agrimet department of the IMD has issued sowing advisories for rice in Konkan and Kolhapur. Also in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidhrabha the weather office has advised sowing of cotton, vegetables, soyabean, etc.

