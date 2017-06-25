Monsoon covers Maharashtra, heavy rainfall along Konkan coast: IMD

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have hinted at monsoon to get active after June 26 over the region. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have hinted at monsoon to get active after June 26 over the region. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Though late by over a week, the Southwest monsoon has covered entire Maharashtra, bringing isolated rain over the region on Saturday. Pune city too reported light rain at isolated places, with parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wakad, Solapur Road, Viman Nagar and some areas near Shivajinagar recording few spells of rainfall in the evening.

Elsewhere in the state, heavy rainfall was reported along the Konkan coast, including in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg regions. Moreover, it was a wet day for Mahabaleshwar, where 61mm rainfall was recorded, Nashik (55mm) and some neighbourhoods in Madhya Maharashtra too received heavy rainfall since Saturday morning.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have hinted at monsoon to get active after June 26 over the region.

